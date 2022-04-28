Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 873 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,787 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $11,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $758,314.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,371 shares of company stock valued at $58,068,492. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $960.41.

Tesla stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $877.51. The stock had a trading volume of 41,323,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,627,045. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $881.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $546.98 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $938.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $984.78.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

