Venture Visionary Partners LLC Trims Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. YETI comprises 1.1% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned 0.24% of YETI worth $17,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in YETI by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in YETI by 5,547.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in YETI during the third quarter worth $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YETI traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.29. 1,333,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.59. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.34 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.25.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $443.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.94 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 52.00%. YETI’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on YETI shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on YETI from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $104.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.11.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

