Veritex Holdings, Inc. (VBTX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Veritex has a payout ratio of 22.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Veritex to earn $3.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Shares of VBTX opened at $33.03 on Thursday. Veritex has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.73.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Veritex had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 10.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veritex will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veritex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veritex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

In related news, Director Pat S. Bolin bought 13,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $249,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Veritex by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 136,481 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Veritex by 42.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 53,916 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Veritex by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veritex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 92,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Veritex by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

