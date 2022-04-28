Verity Asset Management Inc. Acquires 111 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 713 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,487,726,000 after acquiring an additional 217,116 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 28,992.4% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837,486 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,958,217,000 after acquiring an additional 10,968 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,867,889,000 after acquiring an additional 79,120 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in BlackRock by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $918,000,000 after acquiring an additional 208,213 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.
NYSE BLK traded down $4.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $643.02. 631,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,998. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $722.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $829.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $641.76 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The firm has a market cap of $97.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.22.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BlackRock Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
