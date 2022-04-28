Verity Asset Management Inc. Acquires 764 Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDLO. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 4,024.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000.

Get Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF alerts:

FDLO stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.00. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,911. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $52.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.85 and a 200-day moving average of $49.73.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.