Verity Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,290 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,797,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $551,178,000 after purchasing an additional 321,799 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,748,000 after buying an additional 217,865 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 783,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,750,000 after buying an additional 18,263 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,808,000 after buying an additional 361,931 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 728,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,661,000 after buying an additional 62,591 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

M.D.C. stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.08. 677,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,599. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.99. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $63.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.31). M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

