Verity Asset Management Inc. Buys 15,242 Shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,242 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hyliion were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Hyliion by 10.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Hyliion by 26.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Hyliion by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 209,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Hyliion by 19.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Hyliion by 14.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HYLN shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hyliion from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE HYLN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.15. 25,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,518,001. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.41. The stock has a market cap of $546.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.93. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $13.58.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Analysts forecast that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

