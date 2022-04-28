Verity Asset Management Inc. Buys 374 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.4% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,669,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,856 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,718,000 after buying an additional 2,410,956 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,758,000 after buying an additional 1,128,418 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,054,000 after buying an additional 932,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after buying an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $419.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,796,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,092,310. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $406.34 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $440.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $453.64.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

