Verity Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,525 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INFN. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Infinera by 330.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,156 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 63,086 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Infinera by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,770,070 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,047,000 after acquiring an additional 191,523 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Infinera by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,403 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David F. Welch sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $1,357,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 4,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $44,328.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 354,882 shares of company stock worth $3,229,829. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Infinera in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Infinera in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Infinera from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.22.

INFN traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.67. 44,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,151,903. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Infinera Co. has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $400.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

