Verity Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Southern in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $308,822.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,516 shares of company stock worth $23,808,569 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.48. 6,374,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,918,296. The firm has a market cap of $77.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.52. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.12 and a twelve month high of $77.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.81%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

