Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $200,000 Stock Holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Verity Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,454,798,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,249,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,098,000 after buying an additional 618,071 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,078,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,723,000 after buying an additional 80,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,948,000. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

SNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cross Research upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $93,236.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $79,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,707 shares of company stock worth $684,087. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNX traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.64. The company had a trading volume of 997 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,493. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.83. TD SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $96.09 and a twelve month high of $130.93.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.30. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.35%.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

