Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $539,000 Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,937 shares of company stock worth $1,092,843 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $670.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $456.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,240,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,958. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $514.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $591.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $449.50 and a 52-week high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.51 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

