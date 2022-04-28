Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $621,000 Stock Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,414,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 424.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $695,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 473,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $435,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $1,789,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

GIII traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.04. 323,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.24. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.17 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

