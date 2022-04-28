Verity Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $35,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 800.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HON stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $186.16. 47,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,510,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $127.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.49%.

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.43.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

