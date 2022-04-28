Verity Asset Management Inc. Invests $268,000 in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $264.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,589. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $238.62 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $267.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $63.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

NSC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.26.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

