Verity Asset Management Inc. Makes New $222,000 Investment in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,866,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $416,381,000 after acquiring an additional 41,252 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 24.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,157,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,024,000 after purchasing an additional 227,498 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 14.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,214,000 after purchasing an additional 124,772 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 872,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,662,000 after purchasing an additional 32,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 601,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,431,000 after purchasing an additional 24,418 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $376,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAIC. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.86.

NYSE:SAIC traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $84.85. 951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,115. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $96.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.88. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.78.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

