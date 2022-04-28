Verity Asset Management Inc. Makes New $257,000 Investment in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLBY. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 19,928.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 26,305 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 116.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 14.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period.

PLBY stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.89. 15,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.18. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.16 and a 1-year high of $63.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.01. The company has a market cap of $378.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.87.

PLBY Group ( NASDAQ:PLBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($1.36). PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLBY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PLBY Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.44.

In other news, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $1,908,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Riley sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $343,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 54,280 shares of company stock worth $833,171 and have sold 321,059 shares worth $4,885,721.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

