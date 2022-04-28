Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases 214 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 73.1% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its stake in RH by 10.0% during the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in RH by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $634.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $598.76.

RH stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $341.48. 16,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.91. RH has a 12 month low of $313.85 and a 12 month high of $744.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $354.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $479.89. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.35.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. The company had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that RH will post 26.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 378,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.66, for a total value of $121,742,198.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,980,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,597,622.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 28,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total transaction of $9,390,875.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,514.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 447,008 shares of company stock worth $144,196,925 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

