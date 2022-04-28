Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 169 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Verity Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Amgen by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $248.79. 2,930,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,081,908. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.24.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

