Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 516 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Verity Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 14,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $227.99. The company had a trading volume of 26,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,817. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.85 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The firm has a market cap of $95.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,466 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADP. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.00.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

