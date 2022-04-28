Verity Asset Management Inc. Takes $203,000 Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 180.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 568,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,253,000 after purchasing an additional 365,283 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 18,999 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 9.6% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Northern Trust by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 39,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 17,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded down $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $106.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,495. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.64. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $102.39 and a one year high of $135.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.27%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.75.

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

