Verity Asset Management Inc. Takes $255,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.63, for a total value of $2,595,753.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,176 shares of company stock valued at $23,266,902. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.56.

AMD traded up $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $85.57. 1,087,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,221,922. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.21. The firm has a market cap of $102.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

