Verity Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,330 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of THO. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,704,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,248,000 after buying an additional 232,375 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 4.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,413,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $664,603,000 after purchasing an additional 209,130 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 18.9% during the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,257,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 200,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 41.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 530,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,152,000 after purchasing an additional 156,779 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THO traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,433. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.78 and a 200 day moving average of $96.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.68. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.06 and a 1 year high of $149.38.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.40%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.10.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.53 per share, for a total transaction of $805,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,612.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

