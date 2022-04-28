Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 765,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,846 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $39,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.93.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $48.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $203.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

