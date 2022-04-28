Verso (NYSE:VRS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verso (NYSE:VRS – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Verso from a top pick rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verso from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.33.

Verso has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $27.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.51. The company has a market capitalization of $786.89 million, a P/E ratio of 207.62 and a beta of 1.91.

Verso ( NYSE:VRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Verso had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.41 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verso will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRS. Atlas FRM LLC bought a new stake in Verso in the fourth quarter valued at $74,355,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verso by 902.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after buying an additional 434,304 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Verso during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,430,000. Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Verso during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,106,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verso during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,692,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated and uncoated freesheet, coated groundwood, supercalendered, specialty, and packaging papers; and pulp to manufacture printing, writing and specialty paper grades, and tissue and other products.

