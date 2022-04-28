Verso (VSO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $23,396.00

Verso (VSO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One Verso coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. Verso has a total market cap of $2.38 million and $23,396.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Verso has traded down 22.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verso alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00043173 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,890.89 or 0.07324587 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000160 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00049089 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Verso Coin Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verso using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verso and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.