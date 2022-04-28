Versor Investments LP Acquires 1,416 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,436,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $126,424,000 after purchasing an additional 34,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,308,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,128,000 after acquiring an additional 339,994 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,762,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 998,833 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,109,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 734,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,633,000 after acquiring an additional 31,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $76.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.73. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $351.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.12 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $138,859.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $100,237.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

