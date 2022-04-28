Versor Investments LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Celanese by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 19,646 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Celanese by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Celanese by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,144,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,397,000 after purchasing an additional 65,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Celanese by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese stock opened at $140.07 on Thursday. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $132.26 and a 52-week high of $176.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

