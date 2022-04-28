Versor Investments LP Buys 17,246 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,246 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ACI opened at $31.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.75. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.11.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 79.21% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.46.

In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Anuj Dhanda sold 29,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $942,056.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 282,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,102,481.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 19,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $617,082.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,741.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

