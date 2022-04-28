Versor Investments LP Has $1.18 Million Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 153.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1,668.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 9.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,071,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,795,000 after buying an additional 454,813 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Bill.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,033,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,627,000 after acquiring an additional 29,589 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,921,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Bill.com by 7.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,010,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,734,000 after acquiring an additional 69,649 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.99, for a total value of $1,719,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.97, for a total transaction of $396,046.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,387 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,262. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BILL shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bill.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.65.

NYSE:BILL opened at $172.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of -72.92 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.02 and its 200 day moving average is $238.70. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.00 and a 12 month high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. Research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

