Versor Investments LP Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Versor Investments LP lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,014 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,263,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694,169 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 12.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,878 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 231.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,625,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021,673 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 26.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,178,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,790,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,105 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $1,575,426.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 48,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $2,977,684.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 548,619 shares of company stock worth $34,831,706. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

NYSE KO opened at $65.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.28. The company has a market capitalization of $284.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.88%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

