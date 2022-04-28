Versor Investments LP Invests $478,000 in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,721,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,653,000 after buying an additional 384,777 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,245,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,290,000 after buying an additional 134,449 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,553,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,155,000 after buying an additional 591,084 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,846,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,459,000 after buying an additional 820,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,598,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,726,000 after buying an additional 213,630 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $157.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.70.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $166.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.70 and its 200 day moving average is $137.72.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.