Versor Investments LP Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 75,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,210 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,354,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,214 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,853,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,500 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 11,188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,128,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,892 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 194.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,540,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.46.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.39. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $20.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.48) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

