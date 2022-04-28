Versor Investments LP Makes New $987,000 Investment in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CR. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 296.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,283 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Crane by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter worth $15,416,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Crane by 20.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CR stock opened at $95.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.55. Crane Co. has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $114.87.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.76 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Crane’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

