Versor Investments LP Purchases New Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 404 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $917,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 152.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 764 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $593,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tesla from $1,035.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tesla from $910.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $960.41.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $881.51 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $546.98 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $885.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.61, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $938.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $984.78.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,371 shares of company stock worth $58,068,492. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

