Versor Investments LP Takes Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in AES in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in AES by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AES by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in AES by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

AES stock opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $28.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.56.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AES had a positive return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -96.92%.

In other AES news, CFO Stephen Coughlin purchased 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AES shares. TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on AES in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AES in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.19.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

