Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,250 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,171 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,550 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $268.83. The stock had a trading volume of 68,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,002. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $292.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $68.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total transaction of $1,208,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total transaction of $88,142.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,346.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,950 shares of company stock valued at $14,184,117 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRTX. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

