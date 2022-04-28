Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.67-$0.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.6-$5.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.64 billion.Vertiv also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.07-$0.13 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.75. The stock had a trading volume of 281,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,827,880. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 2.39%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRT shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vertiv from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Vertical Research reiterated a hold rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Vertiv from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Vertiv from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.65.

In related news, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $1,277,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Joseph Fallon purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $175,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 38,000 shares of company stock worth $475,960. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 235.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 30,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.