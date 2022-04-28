VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Stock Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $57.04. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $56.00, with a volume of 8,051 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.42.

Get VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSF)

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.