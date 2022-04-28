Vidulum Market Capitalization Tops $1.13 Million (VDL)

Vidulum (VDL) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Over the last seven days, Vidulum has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vidulum has a market cap of $1.13 million and $3,111.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0660 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00104433 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000743 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 17,086,081 coins and its circulating supply is 17,071,231 coins. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

