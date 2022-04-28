Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Posts Earnings Results

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $2.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,567. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $187.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.28.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VKTX shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.31.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 61.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 11,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 20.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. 46.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

