Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.38

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.38 and last traded at $20.38, with a volume of 12327 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.37.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VIR. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of -0.97.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $812.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.90 million. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 57.20% and a net margin of 48.26%. The company’s revenue was up 46771.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.83) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $46,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George A. Scangos sold 10,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $320,066.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,087 shares of company stock worth $956,840. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 186.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2,671.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 71.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

