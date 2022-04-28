Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.38

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.38 and last traded at $20.38, with a volume of 12327 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.37.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VIR. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.29.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of -0.97.
In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $46,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George A. Scangos sold 10,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $320,066.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,087 shares of company stock worth $956,840. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 186.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2,671.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 71.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIR)
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
