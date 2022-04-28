Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA) Shares Down 0.8%

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA – Get Rating) traded down 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.83 and last traded at $22.85. 131,924 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 179,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.04.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.32.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.07% of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

