Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Cut to $254.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

V has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Visa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Erste Group raised Visa to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $266.48.

V opened at $214.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.94. The firm has a market cap of $409.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. Visa has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of V. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

