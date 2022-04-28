Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $265.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.
V has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Visa from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Visa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $266.48.
Visa stock opened at $214.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. Visa has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its stake in Visa by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,899,000 after buying an additional 23,229 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $77,351,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.9% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Visa by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 82,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,968,000 after buying an additional 14,674 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Visa by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 16,144 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.
Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
