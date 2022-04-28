Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $265.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

V has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Visa from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Visa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $266.48.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa stock opened at $214.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. Visa has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Visa will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its stake in Visa by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,899,000 after buying an additional 23,229 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $77,351,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.9% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Visa by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 82,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,968,000 after buying an additional 14,674 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Visa by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 16,144 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.