Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Purchased by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 256,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $7,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vontier during the third quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 661.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Chad R acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

VNT traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.31. The company had a trading volume of 48,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,408. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.71. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.53 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 117.63% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

In other news, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $194,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $25,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

