Vulcan Forged PYR Trading Down 26% This Week (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 28th. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be bought for about $10.01 or 0.00025199 BTC on popular exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $239.28 million and approximately $41.39 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 26% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00031731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00101349 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.