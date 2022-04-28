Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 29,947 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 187,363 shares.The stock last traded at $9.94 and had previously closed at $9.95.

The stock has a market cap of $571.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of -0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in Vy Global Growth by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 3,840,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,674,000 after acquiring an additional 669,677 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Vy Global Growth by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,496,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 36,402 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vy Global Growth by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after acquiring an additional 883,589 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vy Global Growth by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 806,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. grew its stake in Vy Global Growth by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 502,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 243,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

