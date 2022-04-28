W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.72

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.72 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62.

W.W. Grainger has increased its dividend by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 51 years. W.W. Grainger has a payout ratio of 23.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect W.W. Grainger to earn $27.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $495.71 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $391.16 and a 12-month high of $529.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $497.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $488.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

GWW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $562.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $503.09.

In related news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total value of $238,446.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,955.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total value of $882,003.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,473,539.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

