Wajax (WJX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.57 per share for the quarter.

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$402.80 million for the quarter.

Shares of WJX stock traded up C$0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$19.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,238. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$20.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Wajax has a fifty-two week low of C$18.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$415.98 million and a PE ratio of 7.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Wajax’s payout ratio is currently 41.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Wajax from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Wajax from C$34.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Wajax from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.

